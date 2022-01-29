Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 5031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on API. Barclays increased their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $989.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.