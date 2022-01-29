Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.30.

AEM opened at C$59.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.11. The firm has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

