Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of AFN opened at C$32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$611.99 million and a PE ratio of 52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.75. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

