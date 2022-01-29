Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,607,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,624,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

