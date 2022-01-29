Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 885,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

