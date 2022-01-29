Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

