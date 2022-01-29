Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.49 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

