Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

