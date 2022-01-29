Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $228.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

