Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Masimo alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00.

MASI stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.