ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.83

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 15876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

