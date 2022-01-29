Abrams Capital Management L.P. Invests $167.08 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,076,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 3.6% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, Browning West LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

