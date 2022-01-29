AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 106,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

