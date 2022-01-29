A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

