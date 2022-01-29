A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $1,470,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $591,097.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock worth $3,275,149 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.