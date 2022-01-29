99,999 Shares in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Separately, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHN opened at $9.59 on Friday. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

