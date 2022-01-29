908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

MASS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $401.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $492,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,319. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

