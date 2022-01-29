$696.58 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $696.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $699.10 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. 1,024,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.