$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $60.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 340,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 0.60. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

