$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.52. 9,713,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.12. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

