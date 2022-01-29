$53.78 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.20 million to $54.35 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TrueCar by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

