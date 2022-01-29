4,249 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,563,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

