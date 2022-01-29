4,249 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,563,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.