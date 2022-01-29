3M to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $160.54 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

