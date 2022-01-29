3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 53,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About 3DX Industries
