$37.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $37.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $38.39 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $162.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.71 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.09. The stock had a trading volume of 906,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,485,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.