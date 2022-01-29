3,465 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bunge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

