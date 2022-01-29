33,672 Shares in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

