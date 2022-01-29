$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.42 million and the lowest is $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 36,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.