$325.44 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report $325.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $238.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $5,663,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

