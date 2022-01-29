3,150 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

