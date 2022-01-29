2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 106.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $10,449,000.

2U stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

