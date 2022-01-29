279,674 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

