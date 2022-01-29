$268.08 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $268.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.