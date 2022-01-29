$268.08 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post $268.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.