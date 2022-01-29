$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.30. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT stock traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,801. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

