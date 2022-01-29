$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,056,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. The company had a trading volume of 599,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

