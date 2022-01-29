17,952 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

