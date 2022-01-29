1,773 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDT opened at $77.29 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,217. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

