166,740 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.50% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 10,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

