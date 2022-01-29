1,627 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $155.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

