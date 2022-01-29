15,047 Shares in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRLN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

FRLN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.27.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

