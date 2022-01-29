14,397 Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

