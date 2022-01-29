1,435 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Marriott International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

