13,396 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $983.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

