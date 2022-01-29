$131.82 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post $131.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.08 million and the lowest is $131.39 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $497.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. 2,275,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,942. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

