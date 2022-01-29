12,432 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.