1,203 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,525,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $441.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.30.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

