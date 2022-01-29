1,179 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

