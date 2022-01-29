-$1.89 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce ($1.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the lowest is ($2.60). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,638. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,131 shares of company stock worth $685,640. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

