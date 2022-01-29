1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,306. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.