$1.71 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.66. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.